Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will start Friday

Griffin (knee) is available and starting Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports reports.

Griffin made it through morning shootaround without issue and will return to the court following a three-game absence due to knee soreness. With the Pistons currently in a heated battle for a playoff spot, Detroit will likely try to squeeze as many minutes as possible out of the star forward.

