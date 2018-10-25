Coach Dwane Casey indicated that he has no plans to build in rest games for Griffin this season, NBA.com reports.

Griffin is averaging close to 38 minutes per game through the first week of the Pistons' season, and while that number figures to come down, Casey said he does not believe giving Griffin, who has a lengthy history of injuries, nights off will be necessary. "It depends on his body," Casey said. "I don't want to have a concrete system. Blake's healthy. I'd really much rather go on the side of monitoring his minutes more so than not him playing in back to backs. We're in a situation where every game is important." Griffin is coming off of one of the best individual games of his career Tuesday against Philly, when he scored 50 points to go with 14 rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes.