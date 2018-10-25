Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't be rested
Coach Dwane Casey indicated that he has no plans to build in rest games for Griffin this season, NBA.com reports.
Griffin is averaging close to 38 minutes per game through the first week of the Pistons' season, and while that number figures to come down, Casey said he does not believe giving Griffin, who has a lengthy history of injuries, nights off will be necessary. "It depends on his body," Casey said. "I don't want to have a concrete system. Blake's healthy. I'd really much rather go on the side of monitoring his minutes more so than not him playing in back to backs. We're in a situation where every game is important." Griffin is coming off of one of the best individual games of his career Tuesday against Philly, when he scored 50 points to go with 14 rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops team-high 26 in Opening Night win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in preseason finale•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 16 in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Available Monday, will have restrictions•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times