Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't make debut Tuesday
Griffin, who was acquired from the Clippers on Monday, won't play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
None of the three players the Pistons received in their megadeal with the Clippers will be available Tuesday as they get acclimated to their new environment. It's not out of the question for Griffin to make his Pistons debut in the team's following game Thursday against the Grizzlies, but Beard relays that Saturday against the Heat is a more likely target for the star forward to make his first appearance. Griffin should immediately step in as the Pistons' top playmaker, especially in light of the poor play at point guard the team has received since Reggie Jackson (ankle) was shut down in late December.
