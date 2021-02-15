Griffin will be held out of the lineup indefinitely while the Pistons work toward a potential trade or contract buyout, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. "After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties," Pistons GM Troy Weaver said Monday. "We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved."

Injuries continue to take their toll on Griffin, who missed the bulk of last season with knee troubles and hasn't looked anything like his former self for most of 2020-21. Through 20 games, Griffin is averaging just 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 36.5 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from three and 71.0 percent at the line. He still has nights when he can turn back the clock, but with the Pistons embracing a full rebuild, the team's priority has shifted toward giving more exposure to young players like rookie Saddiq Bey. As a result, Griffin will be withheld from game action while the Pistons evaluate their options. Trading Griffin to a team closer to contention would likely make the most sense for both sides, but Griffin's contract -- which pays him $36.6 million this season and $39 million in 2021-22 -- is a significant albatross, and he hasn't played well enough this season for teams to justify that financial burden. It's possible Detroit could explore a buyout, but that would come with its own unique set of salary cap implications.