Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't play Friday

Griffin (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Griffin was considered doubtful for Friday's contest, so it's no surprise to see him officially ruled out. Markieff Morris, Thon Maker and Andre Drummond will handle the bulk of the frontcourt work since Christian Wood (knee) is also sidelined.

