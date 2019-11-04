Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't play Monday
Griffin (hamstring) will be held out of Monday's game against the Wizards, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Griffin will miss an eighth-straight game to begin the season as he continues to battle left hamstring soreness. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against New York.
