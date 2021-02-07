Griffin (rest) is unavailable Saturday against the Lakers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Griffin wasn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's contest, but he'll end up sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set. Sekou Doumbouya will enter the starting lineup for the Pistons.
