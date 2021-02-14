Griffin (rest) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Griffin played in both games of a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, but he'll be held out of Sunday's matchup for rest purposes. With Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) also unavailable, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey should see plenty of run for the Pistons.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Solid in back-to-back•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play in back-to-back•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes for 16 points Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Another poor shooting performance•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't play Saturday•