Griffin will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

With the Pistons heading into a back-to-back set, Griffin will take sit out Wednesday before presumably returning to action for Thursday's home matchup against the Lakers. Griffin has struggled of late, putting up just 9.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.3 minutes per game over his last four outings. In Monday's win over Philly, Griffin finished with seven points, four boards, two assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes.