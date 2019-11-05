Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't play Wednesday
Griffin (hamstring) is out Wednesday against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin took part in three-on-three work Tuesday, suggesting a return in the near future. He's not quite ready for Wednesday's game, however. His next opportunity to play arrives Friday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...