Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Active Saturday vs. Knicks

Marjanovic will be active for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

After being designated a healthy inactive Friday, Marjanovic will be an option for coach Stan Van Gundy off the bench Saturday. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll see the court, however, as Marjanovic already has one DNP-CD under his belt.

