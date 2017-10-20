Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Healthy inactive Friday

Marjanovic will be inactive for Friday's game against Washington, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Marjanovic is not dealing with an injury, but the Pistons will designate him as one of their healthy inactives Friday. The decision doesn't come as all that much of a surprise after coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday that Marjanovic will not be guaranteed a regular spot in the rotation. Marjanovic was active for Wednesday's opener against Charlotte but did not see the floor.