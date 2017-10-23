Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Inactive Monday

Marjanovic will be inactive for Monday's matchup with the 76ers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Marjanovic isn't dealing with any sort of injury and will instead be deemed a healthy inactive for the second time over the last three games. Even when active, Marjanovic played just four minutes on Saturday, so it appears safe to avoid him for fantasy purposes moving forward.

