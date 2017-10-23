Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Inactive Monday
Marjanovic will be inactive for Monday's matchup with the 76ers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Marjanovic isn't dealing with any sort of injury and will instead be deemed a healthy inactive for the second time over the last three games. Even when active, Marjanovic played just four minutes on Saturday, so it appears safe to avoid him for fantasy purposes moving forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Active Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Healthy inactive Friday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Not guaranteed regular rotation spot•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Monday's exhibition•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Ends season on a double-double•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Posts double-double in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...