Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Not guaranteed regular rotation spot

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday that the team would take a committee approach to the backup center position, meaning Marjanovic won't necessarily be in store for a regular spot in the rotation, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

After enduring a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, starting center Andre Drummond bounced back with a strong preseason and looks poised to open the upcoming season with a 30-plus-minute role in hand. When Drummond rests or is sitting due to foul trouble or his career-long free-throw shooting woes, Van Gundy indicated he would determine Drummond's replacement based on matchups. it appears safe to assume that Marjanovic won't be in store for much run against up-tempo teams that deploy centers that can stretch the floor, as the more mobile Jon Leuer could be the top alternative in those scenarios. That could result in some inconsistent playing time for the 7-foot-3 Serbian, which may make it difficult for fantasy owners to take advantage of Marjanovic's typically stellar per-minute production.