Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Not guaranteed regular rotation spot
Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday that the team would take a committee approach to the backup center position, meaning Marjanovic won't necessarily be in store for a regular spot in the rotation, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
After enduring a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, starting center Andre Drummond bounced back with a strong preseason and looks poised to open the upcoming season with a 30-plus-minute role in hand. When Drummond rests or is sitting due to foul trouble or his career-long free-throw shooting woes, Van Gundy indicated he would determine Drummond's replacement based on matchups. it appears safe to assume that Marjanovic won't be in store for much run against up-tempo teams that deploy centers that can stretch the floor, as the more mobile Jon Leuer could be the top alternative in those scenarios. That could result in some inconsistent playing time for the 7-foot-3 Serbian, which may make it difficult for fantasy owners to take advantage of Marjanovic's typically stellar per-minute production.
More News
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Monday's exhibition•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Ends season on a double-double•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Posts double-double in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Submits 27 points, 12 boards Friday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: In store for elevated role Friday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Plays effectively in garbage time Wednesday•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...