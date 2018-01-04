Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 15 in Wednesday's start

Marjanovic scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.

Making his first start of the season in place of Andre Drummond (ribs), Marjanovic put together a solid performance. He hadn't played more than 14 minutes in a game prior to Wednesday, so his limited court time was understandable, but if Drummond remains out for another game or two expect Marjanovic to see his workload increase, making him an intriguing DFS option.