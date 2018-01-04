Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 15 in Wednesday's start
Marjanovic scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.
Making his first start of the season in place of Andre Drummond (ribs), Marjanovic put together a solid performance. He hadn't played more than 14 minutes in a game prior to Wednesday, so his limited court time was understandable, but if Drummond remains out for another game or two expect Marjanovic to see his workload increase, making him an intriguing DFS option.
More News
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Scores four points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Inactive Monday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Active Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Healthy inactive Friday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Not guaranteed regular rotation spot•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...