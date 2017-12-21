Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Scores four points in Wednesday's loss
Marjanovic had four points (0-4 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Mavericks.
Marjanovic has been buried on the bench for the vast majority of the campaign, and his 14 minutes actually matched a season high. Having appeared in just nine of the team's 31 games in 2017-18, it's unlikely this performance (which included three turnovers from Marjanovic) did all that much to sway Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy, who has relied more on backup big man Eric Moreland (11.0 minutes per game through 27 appearances) thus far.
