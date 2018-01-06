Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Shifting back to bench Friday

Marjanovic will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Andre Drummond missed Wednesday's game with a rib injury, allowing Marjanovic to start and post respectable numbers of 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block over 22 minutes. However, Drummond is officially back in the lineup Friday, so he'll start as usual, which sends Marjanovic back to the bench. That likely means a much smaller role and should take him off the fantasy radar considering he had played a total of just seven minutes in the four games prior to Wednesday's start.