Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Monday's exhibition

Marjanovic will start at center for Monday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons are set to be without Andre Drummond (pink eye) on Monday, so Marjanovic will get the call to move up to the top unit. Following the departure of Aron Baynes this offseason, Marjanovic is expected to operate as Drummond's top backup during the upcoming campaign, though Monday's promotion should give him a temporary uptick in minutes.