Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Wednesday

Marjanovic will pick up the start at center for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Pistons are set to be without Andre Drummond on Wednesday, as he was a late scratch with a rib injury. That allows Marjanovic the opportunity to pick up the start, marking the 7-foot-3 big man's first of the 2017-18 campaign. Marjanovic has yet to see more than 14 minutes this season and while he should surpass that Wednesday, it may not be realistic for him to see a full starter's workload. For that reason, guys like Eric Moreland and Anthony Tolliver will likely be tasked with helping pick up the slack in the frontcourt.