Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Detroit assigned Klintman (ankle) to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Sunday.
Klintman is not a rotation player for the Pistons and is heading to the G League for another rehab assignment.
