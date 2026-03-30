The Pistons recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Sunday.

Klintman has rarely been part of the Detroit rotation this season, but he could have a chance at seeing some meaningful minutes Monday in Oklahoma City while the Pistons have ruled out two key players (Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart) and are listing three more as doubtful (Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson) and another as questionable (Ausar Thompson). After Monday's contest, Klintman could return to the G League to suit up for the Cruise in its playoff opener Tuesday versus Raptors 905.