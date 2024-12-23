Detroit recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Sunday.

Klintman has yet to make his NBA debut, but the rookie second-round pick could get the chance to do so Monday against the Lakers. He's been sidelined for much of the season after suffering a right calf contusion early in training camp, but Klintman he returned to action for the G League club Dec. 16 and appeared in three games for the Cruise prior to being recalled.