Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Klintman, who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, is expected to miss a "little bit of time" due to a sprained left ankle, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bickerstaff's comment suggests that Klintman can be considered week-to-week due to the ankle injury. The 22-year-old forward has averaged 8.8 minutes per game in just six regular-season appearances, so his absence isn't expected to cause any significant waves in Detroit's rotation.