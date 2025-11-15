Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Heads to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.
Klintman has served as an emergency depth option for the Pistons with six appearances at the NBA level for an average of 8.8 minutes per game.
