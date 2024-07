Klintman signed a four-year, $7.99 million contract with the Pistons on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Klintman's rookie contract will be fully guaranteed over the first two seasons. The No. 37 overall pick played one season at Wake Forest before going over to Cairns in the NBL. During his time playing professionally for Cairns, the 21-year-old averaged 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 21.7 minutes in 23 games.