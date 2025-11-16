The Pistons recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

Klintman joined Motor City for Saturday's loss to the Grand Rapids Gold, posting 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. The second-year forward has mostly served as emergency depth for the parent club thus far, averaging 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game across six regular-season outings.