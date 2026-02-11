This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Recalled to NBA
Detroit recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.
Klintman has not appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 29 and has played seven total minutes in 2026. However, he will continue to split time between Detroit and the team's G League affiliate for the remainder of the season.