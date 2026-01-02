Klintman was inactive Thursday in the Pistons' 118-112 loss to the Heat due to a left adductor strain.

Klintman hasn't received playing time for the Pistons since a Nov. 14 win over the 76ers, so he presumably sustained the injury during his most recent appearance with the G League's Motor City Cruise last Saturday. The Pistons haven't provided a timeline for the second-year forward's return to game action, but even mild adductor strains usually require 1-to-2 weeks of recovery.