site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-bobi-klintman-rejoins-parent-club-480229 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Rejoins parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Detroit recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.
Klintman will be available for the Pistons in Wednesday's game in Indiana, but he's unlikely to be included in the rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read