Detroit recalled Klintman from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

Klintman will rejoin the Pistons after logging 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Cruise's 135-105 win over the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday. The second-year forward has appeared in just eight games at the NBA level this season, averaging 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest.