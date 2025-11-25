Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Klintman (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Klintman will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic until Detroit provides an update on his status.
More News
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Recalled Saturday•
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Heads to G League•
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Sticks in rotation Monday•
-
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Leads all scorers with 20 points•