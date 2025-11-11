Klintman had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over seven minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime win over Washington.

Klintman suited up for the third straight game, continuing to play a minor role with a number of players injured. This has really been a best-case scenario for Klintman, and given he is still playing just limited minutes, there is no reason to think he will step into a meaningful role any time soon.