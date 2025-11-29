site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Still out Saturday
Klintman (ankle) remains out Saturday against the Heat.
Saturday will mark Klintman's seventh straight absence. It's possible he returns Monday against the Hawks.
