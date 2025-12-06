site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Bobi Klintman: Won't play Friday
RotoWire Staff
Klintman (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Klintman is a negligible part of the rotation, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. It's unlikely he'll play Saturday against the Bucks.
