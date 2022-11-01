Bogdanovic registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic continues to shoot the ball well for his new team, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth consecutive game. He is currently putting up second-round value on the season, something that is almost certainly going to scale back. His value is coming on wild efficiency from both the field and the line, meaning he has very little to fall back on should his shot start to waiver. For now, managers should simply enjoy the good times and hope that the efficiency can stick for a little longer.