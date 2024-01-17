Bogdanovic (calf) is available to play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Detroit previously listed Bogdanovic as probable, but now he's officially set to return from a two-game absence. He could see an uptick in touches in the short term while Cade Cunningham (knee) is on the mend. Through six January appearances, Bogdanovic holds averages of 20.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.7 three-pointers.