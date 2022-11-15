Bogdanovic chipped in 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Monday's game against the Raptors.
Bogdanovic certainly wasn't locked in from beyond the arc, but he still managed to score in double figures for the fifth straight contest. The forward also has been a solid contributor in rebounds and assists of late, as he's averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last three contests.
