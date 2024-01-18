Bogdanovic racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic (calf) returned from a two-game absence by connecting on a trio of threes, hauling in a handful of rebounds and handing out a trio of assists en route to finishing as one of two Pistons with 20 or more points. Bogdanovic has posted at least 20 points and five rebounds in three games this year.