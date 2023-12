Bogdanovic racked up 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Excluding an eight-point dud in Thursday's loss to Utah, Bogdanovic has scored at least 17 points in six prior contests. He's getting sizable run over that span, averaging 33.9 minutes per game. Earning nine free throws Saturday marked a season-high for the 34-year-old.