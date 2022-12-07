Bogdanovic chipped in 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 victory over the Heat.

Bogdanovic drained a season-high seven triples on nine attempts, and he also showcased his value as a passer and on the defensive end. Tuesday marked the second time in three games that he reached 30 or more points. Bogdanovic continues to do damage from beyond the arc on a regular basis, shooting 64.0 percent from deep over his last five matchups.