Bogdanovic (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bulls.
Bogdanovic was unable to take the floor in Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID bug, but it appears the issue is behind him after a few days of rest. Bogdanovic figures to reclaim his starting role Thursday, likely sending Isaiah Livers back to the bench.
