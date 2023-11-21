The Pistons announced Tuesday that Bogdanovic (calf) has begun a return-to-play progression and is cleared for full basketball contact, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The veteran has yet to play this season due to a low-grade right calf strain he suffered during training camp, but it appears his debut is imminent. Bogdanovic will presumably practice the next few days before the medical staff determines his status for Friday's matchup in Indiana. When cleared, Bogdanovic may be subject to a minute restriction.