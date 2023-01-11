Bogdanovic (calf) holds a probable tag for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic appears set to rejoin a lineup that needs more depth in the frontcourt with Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (hand) all sidelined. Assuming he plays, Bogdanovic should log as many minutes as he can handle Wednesday. The Pistons will likely be forced to run with some smaller lineups at times, given the number of unavailable big men.