Bogdanovic produced 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime win over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic drilled three triples and served as a consistent source of scoring throughout the night. He looked strong from the start, putting up seven points on 3-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from three in the first quarter. The 33-year-old is now averaging 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29 appearances.