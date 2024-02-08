Watch Now:

Bogdanovic (calf) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

The Pistons will be down Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham (knee) on Wednesday, which should allow for Ausar Thompson, Alec Burks and Joe Harris to see plenty of action. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Thursday at Portland.

