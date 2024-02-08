Bogdanovic (calf) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.
The Pistons will be down Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham (knee) on Wednesday, which should allow for Ausar Thompson, Alec Burks and Joe Harris to see plenty of action. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Thursday at Portland.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 26 against Clippers•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Hits 17 points in upset win•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces team with 30 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Erupts for 34 in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Balanced outing in return•