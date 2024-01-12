Bogdanovic (calf) is now listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Rockets.
Bogdanovic has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Friday's game against Houston due to left calf soreness. If the veteran forward is unable to suit, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Livers and Kevin Knox are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Expected to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 19 in loss•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient night vs. Sacramento•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Lands season-high 36 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Goes for 19 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Records double-double Thursday•