Bogdanovic accumulated 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Kings.

In the Pistons' first game without Cade Cunningham (knee), Bogdanovic led the Pistons' scoring attack Tuesday. It was the fifth time this season he's knocked down four or more threes and is shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc on the year. Bogdanovic should see additional scoring opportunities for as long as Cunningham remains out.