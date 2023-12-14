Bogdanovic ended Wednesday's 129-111 loss to the 76ers with 33 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

The veteran forward produced his best offensive effort since making his season debut at the beginning of December, but Cade Cunningham was the only other Piston to score more than 10 points. Bogdanovic has drained at least three three-pointers in four of five games since his return, and he's also been surprisingly active defensively, recording at least one steal in all five contests.