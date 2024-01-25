Bogdanovic ended Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Hornets with 34 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

It was the second time this month and the third time in 23 games this season Bogdanovic has dropped 30 or more points. The veteran forward has drained multiple three-pointers in 11 straight games despite missing a couple contests during that stretch with a sore calf, averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.