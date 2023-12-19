Bogdanovic produced 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to the Hawks.

Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup in his second appearance returning from injury, and the coaching staff was right to bring him back into the first unit, as he has been a consistent scoring threat in an anemic Pistons offense. Bogdanovic has surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his eight outings in 2023-24.